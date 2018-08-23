'Trump Would Send His Own Children To Jail' : Donnie Deutsch

The Morning Joe panel discussed Trump's Fox interview, in which he praised "Paulie Walnuts" Manafort for not flipping.

" 'What a great guy. Don't break.' And I guess in there is the hint that he might pardon him," Mika Brzezinski said.

"By the way, I thought that Godfather analogy, I thought they were going to kill the brother," Deutsch joked.

"What I find amazing about Trump, Mr. Strength and Mr. Bravery, is he would be the first human being in the history of human beings that would flip on anybody to save his own skin. I actually believe that even if it came to his children, he would send his children to jail before he would to jail.

"I think he is that depraved, that empty of any moral center. So I love that he sits there and talks about the breaking point. Stunning," Deutsch said.