Donny Deutsch: 'Threats To Cohen Have Magnified A Thousand-Fold'

We really are living under mob rule. Just not the kind you usually think of. The occupant of the White House is ruling things the way the head of a Mob family would. Donny Deutsch couldn't resist a Godfather comparison of his own when he joined Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House.

Michael Cohen has backed out (okay, "postponed," but do we really think it's ever gonna happen?) of testifying in front of Congress. Despite warnings from Committee Chairmen Elijah Cummings (House Oversight), Adam Schiff (Intelligence), and Jerrold Nadler (Judiciary) that no witness tampering would be tolerated, Donnie and Rudy just keep those threats against Cohen's family a-comin. The brazenness is astonishing. As a legal matter, it only makes things worse for Trump, since it is out in the open for all to see, and now there are Democrats in place in the House to do something about it.

On a personal level, it's terrifying, I'm sure, to have your 80-something-year-old father-in-law's life threatened, and to have thousands of heinous threats against your daughter levied as soon as you take steps to testify. What does the testimony contribute, other than media drama, anyhow? He's not allowed to say anything he hasn't already told Mueller or the Committees. Nothing new will come out. It will just be him telling his story. The impact in the court of public opinion could be huge, and the television value enormous, but would it change the mind or actions of a single Republican lawmaker?

Donny Deutsch is thinking Cohen made the right decision — legally and personally — choosing the protection of his family.