Donnie Deutsch: CFO Before Grand Jury 'Scarier Than Even Michael Cohen'

On Morning Joe, Donnie Deutsch was blunt about the danger of Trump CFO Alan Weiselberg's appearance before the SDNY grand jury.

"This Weiselberg thing, everybody talking about Cohen being a John Dean? I think this is your John Dean," he said.

"Wherever it starts -- if a CFO is complicit, they're as guilty as the person doing it. Whatever he's called in for, end of the day, in any kind of trouble, what else does he have? He has everything. I ran a company for many, many years. And a CFO, everything he does, executes every dollar in, dollar out, every business -- if Donald Trump ever did anything dishonest --and I'm not accusing him -- Weiselberg was the financial executor of that.

"When I read that yesterday, I was like, whoa. you know, Rome is really burning, and to say that Donald Trump is not happy about that, I think to him this is even scarier than Michael Cohen."