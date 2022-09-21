Trump, Eric, Don Jr. Respond To Leticia 'Peekaboo' James Lawsuit

Oh, sure, she'll stop the investigation now.
Trump, Eric, Don Jr. Respond To Leticia 'Peekaboo' James Lawsuit
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardSeptember 21, 2022

New York attorney general Leticia James announced today that her office is suing former President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Don Jr., and Ivanka for a whopping $250 million for massive business fraud in her investigation that has lasted nearly 3 years.

Trump responded on his failing platform Truth Social and assigned James with a childish nickname,

"Attorney General Letitia "Peekaboo" James, a total crime fighting disaster in New York, is spending all of her time fighting for very powerful and well represented banks and insurance companies, who were fully paid, made a lot of money, and never had a complaint about me, instead of fighting murder and violent crime, which is killing New York State," he screamed into the void. "She is a failed A.G. whose lack of talent in the fight against crime is causing record numbers of people and companies to flee New York. Bye, bye!"

Don Jr. responded, too.

"The bullshit Dem witch-hunt continues!" he tweeted, adding, "This is all about politics. Weaponizing her office to go after her political opponents!"

Eric Trump weighed in.

"Letitia James is not working for the Attorney Generals office - she is working for the DNC… 49 days before her election (newest poll has her tied with a Republican in New York State)," tweeted,

Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen, who went to prison for Donald, couldn't be happier.

Peekaboo?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue