Trump, Adult Children, Sued For $250 Million For Massive Business Fraud

New York's attorney general isn't just suing former President Donald Trump but also his three adult children, calling them out for business fraud. James said that Trump and his adult children (not Tiffany!) flagrantly manipulated property valuations to deceive lenders, insurance brokers, and tax authorities into offering better rates for bank loans and insurance policies and to reduce their tax liability.

In the lawsuit, James alleges the fraud touched all aspects of the Trump business, including its properties and golf courses.

Via CNN:

"These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization -- including by Mr. Trump himself," the lawsuit states. James said she believes state and criminal laws may have been violated and referred the matter to the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York and the Internal Revenue Service. James is seeking $250 million in allegedly ill-gotten funds to permanently bar Trump and the children named in the lawsuit from serving as the director of a business registered in New York state. She is also seeking to cancel the Trump Organization's corporate certificate, which, if granted by a judge, could effectively force the company to cease operations in New York state.

The New York AG has a lot of leverage in this lawsuit because Trump (and his son Eric) took the Fifth hundreds of times.



That was smart to do, but it means they’re screwed in this civil case. A jury would likely be instructed to presume their answers would have hurt Trump. https://t.co/arQpiW32Kq — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 21, 2022

She's referring the matter over to the DOJ and IRS, so there's more to come. Trump has been a con artist for his entire life. It's taken a long time to catch up to him, but here we are. Everything in his life is fake, and now he will have to face reality.