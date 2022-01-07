Michael Steele Spits Fire Over Possible Future GOP Dystopian Autocracy

The former RNC chair issued a stark warning: If people don't wake up and stop the tyrants waiting to take over the government, the United States is headed for a tyranny that we may never recover from.
By Red PainterJanuary 7, 2022

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele issued a stark warning on The Beat with Ari Melber about the future of the country and what may happen if we do not act, and act fast. His warning was aimed largely at the Republicans, who seem to fall into 2 camps: supporters of autocracy or those who deny that it will happen.

BIDEN (speech): The former President and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote and subvert our elections. It's wrong. It's undemocratic, and frankly it's un-American. You can't obey the law only when it's convenient.

MELBER: Michael?

STEELE: Yeah. He's absolutely right about that. Again, for the President to reframe the narrative of this past year the way he did today stands in stark relief against the backdrop of what Republicans are promoting and what they're refusing to acknowledge, certainly flies in the face of everything that Donald Trump is saying. again, I go back to the point, how is the country receiving this? How is the country looking at this? Yeah, I guess it, we're concerned about inflation, we're concerned about gas prices, we're concerned about all these other things, COVID, our lives have been turned upside down in the past year, but nothing pales, nothing overshadows the idea that all of this could be stripped away, like that, if we're not careful. The last thing you'll be concerned about is the price of gasoline when you can't vote. The last thing you'll be concerned about is whether you have health care here or not there, when the government is telling you you're not favored by President Trump. what do you do then?

For all those folks dancing around that burnt-up Christmas tree of Trump, right? All of those, what do you do when they come after you? What do you do when you step over the line and say something the wrong way or Trump, in his maniacal fashion, didn't like the way you said something, Lindsey. What do you say then? What do you do then? Were you lying when you stood in the well of the Congress and said the things that were just played in the clip, or are you lying now, lying to yourself? That's where we are. The question is, how are you -- those folks out here watching, listening, taking all of this - How do you respond to it? Every sign tells me, Ari, these people are about to reelect these Republicans and put them back in charge of the House, potentially put them back in charge of the Senate, and are damned sure lining up to bring Donald Trump back in, and what will you say on January 23rd or October of 2023, when Donald Trump is purging people in retribution for the big lie he told.

MELBER: I'll let that sit for a second. I hope people are listening. those are the questions.

This is the truth, folks. Everyone distracted by the squirrel that the Republicans are throwing at you - gas prices, the cost of milk, etc. None of that will matter if Trump and the GOP are back in power and take away your rights - women's healthcare, voting, religion, education. You will WISH your biggest issue was milk going up $0.25 cents a gallon. FOCUS PEOPLE. FOCUS!

New Commenting System

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

