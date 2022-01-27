Quitty McQuitter Quits Quarantine, Not Quietly UPDATED

h/t ScootercasterNY, who found Sarah Palin dining out with several others in a New York City restaurant, two days after telling a judge she had tested positive for Covid.

#HappeningNow Sarah Palin seen dining at a Manhattan restaurant. She is in the city for a trial against the NYT @nytimes, which was reportedly delayed due to her testing positive for Covid19, 2 days ago, according to Forbes pic.twitter.com/npJaQDf110 — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) January 27, 2022

Scootercaster's post at FreedomNews.tv deserves the scoop:

"Sarah Palin was seen dining and speaking with patrons Wednesday evening at Elio’s Italian restaurant in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood, following testing positive for Covid-19 just two days ago.

Palin and her group were seen seated at Elio’s outdoor seating area Wednesday evening."

The positive covid test delayed her defamation suit against The New York Times.

One must wonder how the Times' lawyers, not to mention the judge, are going to respond.

Keith Olbermann noted the identity of one of her table-mates:

And you know who that is sitting with her, center of the picture, don't you @nyrangers fans?



(Computer! Enhance!)@SarahPalinUSA, out on a dinner date with Ex-Ranger player and broadcaster @RonDuguay10 🤦🏼‍♂️



Drill baby drill!#KeepDrinkingRon https://t.co/Rxfq8qcLdM pic.twitter.com/yUDJOD9GOv — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 27, 2022

We'll update as the Times and the judge respond to her outrageous behavior.

UPDATE: MULTIPLE restaurants.