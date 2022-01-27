Quitty McQuitter Quits Quarantine, Not Quietly UPDATED

Covid-Positive Sarah Palin Dines Maskless at NYC Restaurant. Her lawsuit against The New York Times was postponed by the court on Monday because she tested positive for Covid.
By Frances LangumJanuary 27, 2022

h/t ScootercasterNY, who found Sarah Palin dining out with several others in a New York City restaurant, two days after telling a judge she had tested positive for Covid.

Scootercaster's post at FreedomNews.tv deserves the scoop:

"Sarah Palin was seen dining and speaking with patrons Wednesday evening at Elio’s Italian restaurant in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood, following testing positive for Covid-19 just two days ago.

Palin and her group were seen seated at Elio’s outdoor seating area Wednesday evening."

The positive covid test delayed her defamation suit against The New York Times.

One must wonder how the Times' lawyers, not to mention the judge, are going to respond.

Keith Olbermann noted the identity of one of her table-mates:

We'll update as the Times and the judge respond to her outrageous behavior.

UPDATE: MULTIPLE restaurants.

