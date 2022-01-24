Whoops! Bill Barr Already Spoke To Jan 6 Committee

As we all know, Bill Barr is GREAT at evading questions. But he did appear at the Jan 6 Committee which probably keeps him from getting indicted.
Whoops! Bill Barr Already Spoke To Jan 6 Committee
Credit: screenshot
By TengrainJanuary 24, 2022

As we all know, Bill Barr blows, but the question is: did he sing?

Former attorney general William P. Barr has spoken with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the committee chairman said Sunday, a further indication that several former Trump administration officials are cooperating with the panel even as others are fighting efforts to compel their testimony…

It is unclear what has been discussed between the committee and Barr, who stepped down as attorney general in the weeks before Jan. 6, 2021. Barr had been closely allied with Trump through most of his tenure at the Department of Justice but resigned in December 2020 after publicly disputing claims of widespread election fraud.

Thompson was asked Sunday if he intended to ask Barr about a draft of a Trump executive order, first reported by Politico last week, that would have directed the defense secretary to seize voting machines in battleground states. Thompson said he did, though he acknowledged the plan was only in draft form and never became operational.

Barr mostly did whatever Hair Füror ordered him to do, but he is more of an authoritarian-enthusiast than MAGA, and he knows a lot. One might guess that he is not a fan of federal public housing, and so one might reasonably conclude that he’s already negotiated a deal.

The sound you just heard is Lord Damp Nut loading his diaper.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Editor's notes:

Don't forget Barr apparently has a BOOK coming out.

