Dr. Gina Feels The Need To Defend White Men

White men can't jump either, Dr. Gina.
By John AmatoFebruary 18, 2022

The extreme right-wing Real America's voice host Dr. Gina Louden claimed "white men" are constantly "being bagged on" by "people."

What straw man argument are you making today, Dr. Gina? Name one "person" constantly bagging on white men.

Louden felt the need to defend white men to the extreme while interviewing Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls , who is supporting a bill aimed at "fatherhood."

Usually, when Republicans discuss fatherhood, they are attacking poor minorities with single-parent moms.

Dr. Gina appeared to blame the media for fatherless families.

"People just love to bag on men," she said.

Again, who is bagging on men? What people? Ghost people? Specters? Poltergeists? Invisible people?

"If there's a commercial on television that portrays a man, especially a white man, unfortunately, as anything other than a complete babbling idiot, I mark it in my mind and I support that product," she said.

She continued, "I'm so tired of seeing men portrayed as idiots over and over again."

Men, everywhere, especially white men, thank Dr. Gina for her concern about us being portrayed as babbling idiots, but we haven't seen actual serious people doing that, outside of comedic commercials and sitcoms.

Here's part of the discussion on the "fatherhood" legislation

