Stop Comparing Everything To The Holocaust!

Trae Crowder opines about how the fascists are comparing everything - from wearing a facemask to carrying a vaccination card - to the Holocaust. Yet in the same breath, they oppose their kids being exposed to book, even comic books, about it. Why the cognitive dissonance? Probably because it subconsciously hits too close to home, considering how they love to oppress anyone different from them, including Blacks, Jews, women, the LGBTQ community or just educated, intelligent people.

Whatever their rationale is for being such hypocritical jerks, they really need to stop. The irony of the least persecuted population in the history of the world complaining of being treated like one of the most persecuted people, well, it just makes my hair hurt.

