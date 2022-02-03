Stop Comparing Everything To The Holocaust!

Trae Crowder points out the absurdity and the inappropriateness of the right's constant comparing everything to the Holocaust.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 3, 2022

Trae Crowder opines about how the fascists are comparing everything - from wearing a facemask to carrying a vaccination card - to the Holocaust. Yet in the same breath, they oppose their kids being exposed to book, even comic books, about it. Why the cognitive dissonance? Probably because it subconsciously hits too close to home, considering how they love to oppress anyone different from them, including Blacks, Jews, women, the LGBTQ community or just educated, intelligent people.

Whatever their rationale is for being such hypocritical jerks, they really need to stop. The irony of the least persecuted population in the history of the world complaining of being treated like one of the most persecuted people, well, it just makes my hair hurt.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue