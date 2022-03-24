Biden Punks Trump At NATO

Trump's embrace of Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville gave Biden the inspiration to run for the presidency.
By John AmatoMarch 24, 2022

During today's NATO Summit press conference, a reporter from Der Spiegel asked President Biden if he was concerned about a possible Trump re-election in 2024 that could undo the good works of today with NATO.

Biden dispatched with the treasonous-ex by explaining it was Trump's anti-Semitic stance when dealing with the Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville that got him invested in running in 2020.

Biden said that when [Trump] was asked after Heather Heyer was murdered during the Nazi rally, he said, 'There are very good people on both sides' and that's when I decided I wasn't going to be quiet any longer."

Biden said nothing, including another election, was going to stop him from doing what was right and that every European leader believes he's doing a great job.

Wrapping up the question President Biden said, "The next election I'd be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue