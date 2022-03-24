Biden Punks Trump At NATO

During today's NATO Summit press conference, a reporter from Der Spiegel asked President Biden if he was concerned about a possible Trump re-election in 2024 that could undo the good works of today with NATO.

Biden dispatched with the treasonous-ex by explaining it was Trump's anti-Semitic stance when dealing with the Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville that got him invested in running in 2020.

Biden said that when [Trump] was asked after Heather Heyer was murdered during the Nazi rally, he said, 'There are very good people on both sides' and that's when I decided I wasn't going to be quiet any longer."

Biden said nothing, including another election, was going to stop him from doing what was right and that every European leader believes he's doing a great job.

Wrapping up the question President Biden said, "The next election I'd be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."