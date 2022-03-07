Frequently Fact-Checked Trump Advisor Calls Zelenskyy A 'Puppet'

Despite being fact-checked by Fox's Pentagon correspondent Jennifer Griffin earlier that same week on Fox "news," Fox Business Network allowed Trump toady Douglas Macgregor back on their airways to spew more Russian propaganda and attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Here's more from Business Insider on Macgregor's disgusting appearance this Friday which looked like something you'd expect to see on RT: A Trump-appointed former senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense says Russian forces have been 'too gentle' on Ukraine and called Zelensky a 'puppet':

A Trump appointee on Friday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of being a "puppet" and said Russia has been too gentle in their attack on Ukraine. In an interview with Fox Business' Stuart Varney, retired Col. Douglas Macgregor — who former President Donald Trump appointed as a senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense — said that there was nothing "heroic" about Zelensky, who has led his country's resistance against invading Russian forces. "The first five days Russian forces I think frankly were too gentle," he said. "They've now corrected that. So, I would say another ten days this should be completely over." [...] "I think Zelensky is a puppet and he is putting huge numbers of his own population in unnecessary risk," Macgregor expressed. Macgregor then laughed when Varney was asked if he thought Zelensky was a hero for standing up and fighting. "I don't see anything heroic about the man," Macgregor said. "I think the most heroic thing he could do right now is come to terms with reality. Neutralize Ukraine." He continued: "This is not a bad thing. A neutral Ukraine would be good for us and Russia. It would create the buffer that frankly both sides want but he's I think being told I think to hold on and trying to drag this out, which is tragic for the people that have to live through this."

And as much as I hate to agree with Liz Cheney about much of anything, she's right about this:

Douglas MacGregor, nominated by Trump as ambassador to Germany; appointed by Trump as sr advisor to the Secretary of Defense, says Russian forces have been “too gentle” and “I don’t see anything heroic” about Zelensky.



This is the Putin wing of the GOP.



pic.twitter.com/Orz8krh1it — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 5, 2022

Here's more of the response to Macgregor's appearance on Fox:

Fox Propaganda keeps having vile traitors like Douglas MacGregor on air just to insult President Zelenskyy and attack Ukraine because they’ve always been an arm of Putin’s Russia. They should be shut down as they are the enemy, not news. — Ricky Davila 🌻🇺🇦 (@TheRickyDavila) March 6, 2022

Douglas MacGregor, a Trump stooge, is pushing Putin’s propaganda on Fox.



He says Zelenskyy is a puppet, not a hero. This is the BS that the Trump wing of the GOP is pushing. pic.twitter.com/2WzcoOlXtA — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NickKnudsenUS) March 6, 2022

Trumper freak show Douglas MacGregor has been spewing pro-Putin propaganda on @FoxNews for the past week. If you had any doubt about Fox’s allegiances, there’s no question anymore. https://t.co/WjzyAg9oxz pic.twitter.com/nt6eOs5MQ0 — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 5, 2022