Frequently Fact-Checked Trump Advisor Calls Zelenskyy A 'Puppet'

Despite being fact-checked by Fox's Pentagon correspondent Jennifer Griffin earlier that same week on Fox "news," Fox Business Network allowed Trump toady Douglas MacGregor back on their airways to spew more Russian propaganda and attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
By HeatherMarch 7, 2022

Here's more from Business Insider on Macgregor's disgusting appearance this Friday which looked like something you'd expect to see on RT: A Trump-appointed former senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense says Russian forces have been 'too gentle' on Ukraine and called Zelensky a 'puppet':

A Trump appointee on Friday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of being a "puppet" and said Russia has been too gentle in their attack on Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox Business' Stuart Varney, retired Col. Douglas Macgregor — who former President Donald Trump appointed as a senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense — said that there was nothing "heroic" about Zelensky, who has led his country's resistance against invading Russian forces.

"The first five days Russian forces I think frankly were too gentle," he said. "They've now corrected that. So, I would say another ten days this should be completely over." [...]

"I think Zelensky is a puppet and he is putting huge numbers of his own population in unnecessary risk," Macgregor expressed.

Macgregor then laughed when Varney was asked if he thought Zelensky was a hero for standing up and fighting.

"I don't see anything heroic about the man," Macgregor said. "I think the most heroic thing he could do right now is come to terms with reality. Neutralize Ukraine."

He continued: "This is not a bad thing. A neutral Ukraine would be good for us and Russia. It would create the buffer that frankly both sides want but he's I think being told I think to hold on and trying to drag this out, which is tragic for the people that have to live through this."

And as much as I hate to agree with Liz Cheney about much of anything, she's right about this:

Here's more of the response to Macgregor's appearance on Fox:

