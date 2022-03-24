Katie Arrington Calls Mick Mulvaney 'A Piece Of Sh-t' In Wild Back And Forth Texts

The State obtained the series of recent private text messages which, according to Arrington's camp, were sent by Mulvaney.

Mulvaney was a congressman from South Carolina before becoming Trump's OMB Director and eventually White House Chief of Staff. Arrington lost a narrow House race in 2018 to Joe Cunningham and then was hired by the U.S. Department of Defense as a "highly qualified expert," despite having no college degree, her experience confined to working for a government contractor for a few years. Presumably, Arrington had expected an endorsement after Mulvaney's former boss endorsed her rather than the GOP incumbent Nancy Mace. Alas, it was not to be.

Source: The State

A Trump-backed South Carolina GOP congressional candidate lashed out at the former president’s acting White House chief of staff in a series of text messages this week, where she twice called Mick Mulvaney a “piece of s—” after he told a national news outlet she was “not the best candidate by any stretch of the imagination.” Screenshots of the antagonistic text messages exchanged between Republican candidate Katie Arrington and former South Carolina congressman Mulvaney were obtained and reviewed by The State newspaper Wednesday afternoon. In statements provided to the newspaper, neither Arrington’s campaign nor Mulvaney denied the authenticity of the screenshots or the content of the messages.

Mulvaney has endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, in the primary contest over Arrington, Trump’s preferred pick for the Charleston-anchored seat that wraps around much of the Lowcountry.

