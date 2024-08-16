Nancy Mace Turns CNN Panel Into A Sh*t Show

The excuse used by Republicans that they 'don't know what Trump said', which was national news, is not acceptable.
By John AmatoAugust 16, 2024

During a segment on CNN called 'State of the Race', Rep. Nancy Mace refused to condemn Trump for questioning Kamala Harris' Blackness during the NABJ interview, because she claims, she didn't hear it. Right.

Her obvious lie turned the panel discussion into total chaos.

There are lies, and then there are LIES.

Nancy, we know you heard it. If you didn't hear it, you are derelict in your pundit duties. How dare you come on TV every freaking day in a state of such deliberate ignorance.

Mace could have said, if he did say that, I think that's wrong, but she can't diss the MAGA cult.

If you don't know what Trump is saying, then stay home. But, we know you know what Trump said. Mace's lie was so transparent it took the panel in a crazy direction.

PHILLIPS: Trump injecting Vice President Harris' race and then suggesting that she's not actually black, why is he doing that? Should he stop?

MACE: Well, I mean, I-I...

PHILLIPS: Yes or no?

MACE: I didn't... I didn't hear him say it. I didn't hear what he said about her race. I am not gonna weigh in on her race. As a woman, I like...

...

PHILLIPS: This doesn't take that much courage, honestly, to just say, that was out of bounds.

MACE: I don't know what he said. I-I didn't see any of it.

PHILLIPS: He said that she turned black. He questioned whether she was really black. I don't think that's that hard to say. That's out of bounds. Can you say that?

Why is Nancy Mace on television anyway? What's the point? Just because she makes herself available, doesn't mean CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, should promote her.

If the idea is that she causes confusion and that's why she's there, well then, that makes sense.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon