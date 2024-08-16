Nancy Mace Turns CNN Panel Into A Sh*t Show

During a segment on CNN called 'State of the Race', Rep. Nancy Mace refused to condemn Trump for questioning Kamala Harris' Blackness during the NABJ interview, because she claims, she didn't hear it. Right.

Her obvious lie turned the panel discussion into total chaos.

There are lies, and then there are LIES.

This seems like a good day to remind people that the reason @NancyMace can get on television and be so ignorant and racist without consequences is that in May the Supreme Court ruled that Black people could be excluded from her district. https://t.co/W2ip7NjUCH — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 16, 2024

Nancy, we know you heard it. If you didn't hear it, you are derelict in your pundit duties. How dare you come on TV every freaking day in a state of such deliberate ignorance.

Mace could have said, if he did say that, I think that's wrong, but she can't diss the MAGA cult.

If you don't know what Trump is saying, then stay home. But, we know you know what Trump said. Mace's lie was so transparent it took the panel in a crazy direction.

PHILLIPS: Trump injecting Vice President Harris' race and then suggesting that she's not actually black, why is he doing that? Should he stop? MACE: Well, I mean, I-I... PHILLIPS: Yes or no? MACE: I didn't... I didn't hear him say it. I didn't hear what he said about her race. I am not gonna weigh in on her race. As a woman, I like... ... PHILLIPS: This doesn't take that much courage, honestly, to just say, that was out of bounds.



MACE: I don't know what he said. I-I didn't see any of it. PHILLIPS: He said that she turned black. He questioned whether she was really black. I don't think that's that hard to say. That's out of bounds. Can you say that?

Why is Nancy Mace on television anyway? What's the point? Just because she makes herself available, doesn't mean CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, should promote her.

If the idea is that she causes confusion and that's why she's there, well then, that makes sense.

Michael Eric Dyson and I had to correct Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) at least 10 times last night for purposely mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name. “I will say Kamala’s name any way that I want to,” Mace said.



This is what the Republican Party has become. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RVmS8cbBFe — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 16, 2024

Nancy Mace’s anti-social immaturity and ignorance should be, in 2024, the kinds of personal defects that make a person un-hirable. Like, you have to be able to function better than this socially to be effective in any job. It’s time we stop giving these shortcomings a pass. — Summer Sandiego (@summerasana) August 16, 2024