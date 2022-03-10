Reckless Driver Madison Cawthorn Arrested, Charged Again

Apparently laws don't apply to Cawthorn
Credit: Tom Williams/Getty Images
By John AmatoMarch 10, 2022

It appears that Madison Cawthorn's reckless driving that left him in a wheelchair continues.

Rep Cawthorn was once again pulled over on March 3 in Cleveland County by the Highway Patrol for an undisclosed reason.

Luckily for other drivers, his status as a Fox News grievance performance artist didn't influence the Highway Patrol into letting him go. Instead, they arrested him.

USA Today reports, "Along with the misdemeanor, Cawthorn is facing two pending citations for speeding: driving 89 mph in a 65 mph zone in Buncombe County on Oct. 18 and 87 mph in a 70 mph zone in Polk County on Jan. 8."

In September of 2021, Cawthorn was caught with a knife on public school grounds.

"Although unacceptable, occasionally a person inadvertently possesses a knife on educational property or other property where such possession is prohibited," Duncan wrote in a news release.:

The Henderson Sheriff's office let him go.

In January of 2022, Newshound Ellen wrote, "Cawthorn was caught cleaning his gun during a January 19, 2022 hearing on veterans suffering and dying from exposures to toxic chemicals."

This boy-child has no shame.

Cawthorn could face 20 days in jail and since he has a propensity for breaking the law, and breaking it while operating a motor vehicle he should be sentenced to the maximum.

Maybe that Trump judge who blocked a challenge to his eligibility as being an insurrectionist will reconsider?

Not a chance.

