McConnell Shrugs Off 'Putin Wing Of The Republican Party'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did his best to downplay the existence of what Rep. Liz Cheney described as the "Putin wing of the Republican party." Here's McConnell responding to a question about Cheney's criticism during an interview on this Sunday's Face the Nation:

BRENNAN: You are very clear in your language there, but others in your party have not been. Congresswoman Liz Cheney said there is a Putin wing of the Republican party these days. I think she is referring to Congressman Cawthorn, who called Zelenskyy a thug, Marjorie Taylor Green said the U.S. should not a war the Ukrainians cannot possibly win. Is there any room in the Republican party for this rhetoric, and why isn't there more discipline?

MCCONNELL: Well, there are some lonely voices out there that are in a different place, but looking at Senate Republicans, I can tell you that, I would have, had I been the Majority Leader, put this Ukraine supplemental up by itself. I think virtually every one of my members would have voted for it.

The vast majority of the Republican party writ large, both in the Congress and across the country, are totally behind the Ukrainians and urging the president to do -- to take these steps quicker...

BRENNAN: Yeah.

MCCONNELL: ...to be bolder. So there may be a few lonely voices off to the side. I wouldn't pay much attention to them.