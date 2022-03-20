McConnell Shrugs Off 'Putin Wing Of The Republican Party'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did his best to downplay the existence of what Rep. Liz Cheney described as the "Putin wing of the Republican party."
By HeatherMarch 20, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did his best to downplay the existence of what Rep. Liz Cheney described as the "Putin wing of the Republican party." Here's McConnell responding to a question about Cheney's criticism during an interview on this Sunday's Face the Nation:

BRENNAN: You are very clear in your language there, but others in your party have not been. Congresswoman Liz Cheney said there is a Putin wing of the Republican party these days. I think she is referring to Congressman Cawthorn, who called Zelenskyy a thug, Marjorie Taylor Green said the U.S. should not a war the Ukrainians cannot possibly win. Is there any room in the Republican party for this rhetoric, and why isn't there more discipline?

MCCONNELL: Well, there are some lonely voices out there that are in a different place, but looking at Senate Republicans, I can tell you that, I would have, had I been the Majority Leader, put this Ukraine supplemental up by itself. I think virtually every one of my members would have voted for it.

The vast majority of the Republican party writ large, both in the Congress and across the country, are totally behind the Ukrainians and urging the president to do -- to take these steps quicker...

BRENNAN: Yeah.

MCCONNELL: ...to be bolder. So there may be a few lonely voices off to the side. I wouldn't pay much attention to them.

Good luck with that, given that those "few lonely voices" include the de facto leader of their party, Trump, and hosts like Tucker Carlson on their favorite propaganda network.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue