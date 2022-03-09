Above: on this day in 1968, Bob Dylan started a ten-week run at No.1 on the UK chart with John Wesley Harding.

Pharyngula points out that seizing territory does not equal winning the war.

Zandar Versus The Stupid reports in on Our Little White Supremacist Domestic Terrorism Problem.

Hal Sparks (on YouTube) examines just one of Mark Levin's many, many, many stupid ideas.

Attention space nerds! NASA is just now opening a vacuum-sealed sample it took from the moon 50 years ago. Which sure sounds like the first reel of some space/horror movie that we collectively sorta half remember.

