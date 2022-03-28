Rick Scott: Quote From His Own Plan Is A 'Democrat Talking Point'

There are so many stupid things in Sen. Rick Scott's new proposal, even Fox TV's John Roberts is appalled -- in this case, by his proposal to raise federal income tax on people who aren't paying it now.

Roberts interviewed Scott on Fox News Sunday and brought up Scott’s 11-step ‘Rescue America‘ plan. The anchor said the proposal calls for all Americans to pay income tax (you know, the good old Skin In The Game philosophy), and also includes a provision that all federal legislation "sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

He pointed out the plan could lead to Social Security and Medicare getting shuttered in five years.

“Why would you propose something like that in an election year?” he asked. (Hmm. Maybe he doesn't have a problem with the contents of the plan, he just sees it as an election year liability?)

“That’s, of course, the Democrat talking points,” Scott said.

“No, it’s in the plan! It’s in the plan! Hang on, Senator,” Roberts said. “It’s not a Democratic talking point. It’s in the plan.”

(Besides, Moscow Mitch already shot it down.)

Just as an example of how little Republicans understand of how government actually works, O.G. blogger and attorney Mary Beth Williams spelled out on Twitter what Scott's five-year expiration would do.