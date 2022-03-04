RT America Ceases Production

RT America (formerly Russia Today) finally pulled the plug after being on the air producing "alternative" content to mainstream American news. They were shutting down due to "unforeseen business interruption events." Which I guess is corporate-speak for when a dictator invades another country and causes chaos in the world.

Source: CNN

RT America will cease productions and lay off most of its staff, according to a memo from T&R Productions, the production company behind the Russian state-funded network, which CNN obtained.

Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of T&R Productions, told staff in the memo that it will be "ceasing production" at all of its locations "as a result of unforeseen business interruption events."

"Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations," Solodovnikov wrote.

T&R Productions operated offices in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

The news would mean an effective end to RT America. The network, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's main mouthpieces in the US, was dropped earlier this week by DirecTV, dealing a major financial blow to it. The satellite carrier was one of the two major television providers in the US to carry the network.