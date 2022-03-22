Russian Channel One Calls Marina Ovsyannikova 'A British Spy'

Predictable.

I guess her former employer had to distance themselves from her brave act before they all end up in some Gulag in Siberia.





Russian government-run public television network Channel One has finally responded to a journalist’s on-air protest that went viral, accusing her of being a “British spy,” according to a translation of its reaction segment.

According to a Twitter thread by Max Seddon, chief of the Financial Times’ bureau in Moscow, the public broadcasting network accused Ovsyannikova of being a spy for the U.K., saying she “betrayed [her] country and all of us … coldly, duplicitously, for a bonus.”

The Channel One anchor went on, Seddon tweeted, including an allusion to Ovsyannikova being like Judas from the Gospels: “Treason is always someone’s personal choice … But you need to call things like they are. … If they had called the well-known deed in exchange for 30 pieces of silver an act of passion, world history would have gone very differently.”

Ovsyannikova had earlier said there was no pretext whatsoever for her demonstration.