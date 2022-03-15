Russian Television Protest 'Sent Shockwaves Through Russian Society'

One hopes he's right and that millions of Russians did see Marina Ovsyannikova, unaccustomed as they are to seeing any dissent on state television against Putin. Ukraine's President Zelensky also mentioned her protest in a video release yesterday.

Source: Raw Story

Yakov Kronrod went back to Russia to care for his mother months before the invasion of Ukraine, so he was on the ground watching as a Channel One editor took the bold move to stage a protest on live television. Marina Ovsyannikova, the editor of Channel One, held up a sign saying that Russians were being lied to and not to believe the propaganda. She was detained and taken to the Ostankino police department. Russia's Vladimir Putin passed a law that any person who says something that conflicts with the government can be thrown in jail for 15 years.

Anderson Cooper asked him if her protest would have any impact. Kronrod say unequivocally that it had and will continue to reverberate, as Russians are not used to seeing any dissent to Putin on state television.