Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

It's Sunday morning, the shows are gearing up for some of their usual bothsides BS, and we have a Propagand-Off!
By Karoli KunsMarch 20, 2022

Happy Sunday morning! Let's just start right out of the gate with a little Propagand-off, where we ponder the question of whether Republicans are better at spreading Russian propaganda, or the Russians themselves, courtesy of The Daily Show.

And what better time to see the two parties -- Putin and Republicans -- working in concert than on this fine Sunday morning?

Here are the show lineups, via Politico:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Marie Yovanovitch … Scott Gottlieb.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … British Ambassador Karen Pierce … Zhan Beleniuk … Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) … Damon Wilson … Jane Harman.

CNN “State of the Union”: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski … retired Gen. David Petraeus. Panel: David Remnick and Masha Gessen. … (at noon) Estonian PM Kaja Kallas.

ABC “This Week”: Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) … Anthony Fauci. Panel: Jonathan Karl, Rachel Scott, Chris Christie and Donna Brazile.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Trace Gallagher: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) … Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Panel: Guy Benson, Juan Williams, Jacqui Heinrich and Howard Kurtz.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Alex Marquardt, Tom Nichols and Susan Glasser. Panel: Phil Mattingly, Julie Davis and Seung Min Kim.

NBC “Meet the Press”: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg … Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) … Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Shane Harris, David Ignatius, Andrea Mitchell and Amna Nawaz.

Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures”: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko … Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) and retired Brig. Gen. Tony Tata … Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) … Peter Schweizer.

Fox News “MediaBuzz”: Ben Domenech … Leslie Marshall … Griff Jenkins … Trey Yingst … Amy Kellogg … Bill Barr.

MSNBC “The Mehdi Hassan Show”: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) … Alexey Kovalev.

CNN “Reliable Sources”: Julie Pace, Olga Rudenko and Kimberly Dozier … Anne Applebaum and Peter Pomerantsev … Matt Skibinski … Mara Schiavocampo and Philip Bump.

What's catching your eye this morning?

