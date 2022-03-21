Ted Cruz Goes Full Karen At An Airport In Montana

Cruz apparently grew agitated when told he'd missed the check-in window and could not rebook a new flight due to heavy Spring Break use.
By Ed ScarceMarch 21, 2022

What is it with Ted Cruz and airports anyway? After missing his check-in time, Cruz tried the "DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM??" card to no avail, growing so increasingly agitated that law enforcement was called in to de-escalate the situation.

Source: Daily Mail

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got into a confrontation with employees of a Montana airport which grew so heated that law enforcement had to get involved, a new video showed on Sunday.

Cruz was spotted at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport shortly after noon on Sunday, apparently irritated by missing his flight, according to the Reddit user who first shared the short clip.

The user who posted the video claimed Cruz said some form of 'Do you know who I am?'

A representative for the airport confirmed to DailyMail.com that a 'frustrated' Cruz had missed the check-in window for his flight, and that re-booking options were 'limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break.'

Cruz managed to rebook and depart later that evening, Bozeman airport deputy director Scott Humphrey said.

Keith Olbermann spotted the story on Reddit, apparently.

Other Twitter users were unsympathetic to his plight as well.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue