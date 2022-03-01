Ukrainian Woman Berates Boris Johnson For Not Doing More For Ukraine

Daria Kaleniuk made an emotional plea to the British Prime Minister to do more for Ukraine, including military help. Johnson said Britain would not commit to a military confrontation because "the consequences of that would be truly very, very difficult to control."

Source: The Independent

Boris Johnson was berated by a Ukrainian woman who urged the UK to do more amid the ongoing Russian invasion in an emotional speech.

Daria Kaleniuk challenged the British prime minister during a question and answer segment his press conference with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

She accused Nato of being too afraid of World War 3 to act but argued ‘it had already started’ with Putin invading her country.

Ms Kaleniuk, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre civil society organisation, told Mr Johnson in Warsaw she is from Kyiv but passed through the border in recent days.

“Ukrainian women and Ukrainian children are in deep fear because of bombs and missiles which are going from the sky. Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the rights to protect our sky, we are asking for a no-fly zone,” she said.

“What’s the alternative for the no-fly zone?

“Nato is not willing to defend because Nato is afraid of World War Three but it’s already started and it’s Ukrainian children who are there taking the hit.