Volunteers Are Feeding Ukraine War Refugees Around The Clock

World Central Kitchen is on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries, helping to organize a huge effort to feed refugees.

"As we follow the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the violence in Ukraine is threatening food security in the country, with the U.N. warning of severe shortages looming," Mika Brzezinski said on Morning Joe today.

"The World Food Program says that people living here in Ukraine are facing emergency levels of hunger and malnutrition. This is one effort to make sure that does not happen," Jacob Soboroff said.

"it's a kitchen that's operated by the World Central Kitchen, chef Jose Andre's international NGO. They are partnering with these local Ukrainians. They have scaled up exponentially in the war in Ukraine, to make sure no Ukrainian goes hungry. When Ukrainian civilians create critical infrastructure, hospitals, schools, supply routes are under attack, and some fear food storage could be next. In a normal report, I can tell you where we are. I can't. This food, all this food in the middle of a war couldn't be a more valuable commodity. The whereabouts of these apples, potatoes and cabbages are protected by the executive director of the World Central Kitchen. We met Nate Mook and his partner Yulia Stafanyu at one of the largest shelters in Lviv."

He said with local partners, World Central Kitchens fed a million people since the start of the war in Ukraine in 14 different cities, and is now feeding 500 meals a day in five countries in the region.

"Have you ever operated in a war zone before?" he asked.

"We haven't, we worked in Haiti and Venezuela. Of course, this is a totally different environment," Mook said.

"By the time we made it back to the cafeteria, people were already eating. These two women are from hard-hit Irpin. What is is like, being here? You can say it's a little cold, more or less it's fine, she told me. What about a hot meal? Of course, we are so happy, she said. In our city, there is no gas, no water. Nothing. People live in the basements.

"It's hard for you? Of course, she says. It's different. But we're here together. Mika, we heard last night on a phone call unexpectedly from Chef Jose Andres who says he will be coming back to the country. His mission is to build longer tables, bring people together at a time when it is needed so badly and what that means operationally on the ground here inside.

"This kitchen isn't that busy right now, they're in a break. They're in between shifts. This place is operating around the clock, hot meals, sandwiches, food, beverages to make sure as I said that not a single Ukrainian goes hungry. And the U.N. is warning that is a distinct possibility at this point, Mika," Soboroff concluded.