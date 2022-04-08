Ammon Bundy Sent To Jail, Doo Da, Doo Da

Ammon Bundy is headed off to Ada County jail after he thoroughly ticked off an Idaho judge. Bundy was convicted in March for an April 2020 trespassing charge at the Idaho Capitol Building. He was given community service, one year of probation, and a $3,315 fine.

But Bundy had to Bundy. He submitted to the court that he had fulfilled his 40 hours of public service—by working on his own campaign for Idaho governor.

According to KTVB, Judge Annie McDevitt said, "The whole point of public service is to give back to the community in ways that do not serve yourself.”

Ada County Prosecutor Whitney Welsh called the Capitol protest "our own little mini January 6" and showed a video of Bundy threatening two law enforcement officers, telling them he will find out where they live, saying, “I’ll come after you, each one of you personally.”

Judge Annie McDevitt says the videos shown make one thing "abundantly clear:"



"You repeatedly violate lawful orders to suit your own agenda.," she says. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 7, 2022

Bundy didn't just blow off his community service - which happens with defendants sometimes - but instead blatantly defied the instruction, "making a mockery of the sentence you received," McDevitt said. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 7, 2022

Buh-bye.

#BREAKING Bundy sentenced to ten days in jail and a $3,000 fine. He is being taken into custody now. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 7, 2022

Bundy was handcuffed, led away by jail deputies. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 7, 2022

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.