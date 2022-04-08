Ammon Bundy Sent To Jail, Doo Da, Doo Da

The judge was not amused when he told her his "running for Governor" was community service.
Ammon Bundy Sent To Jail, Doo Da, Doo Da
Credit: screenshot from twitter with question marks added
By Jen Hayden DailyKosApril 8, 2022

Ammon Bundy is headed off to Ada County jail after he thoroughly ticked off an Idaho judge. Bundy was convicted in March for an April 2020 trespassing charge at the Idaho Capitol Building. He was given community service, one year of probation, and a $3,315 fine

But Bundy had to Bundy. He submitted to the court that he had fulfilled his 40 hours of public service—by working on his own campaign for Idaho governor. 

According to KTVB, Judge Annie McDevitt said, "The whole point of public service is to give back to the community in ways that do not serve yourself.” 

Ada County Prosecutor Whitney Welsh called the Capitol protest "our own little mini January 6" and showed a video of Bundy threatening two law enforcement officers, telling them he will find out where they live, saying, “I’ll come after you, each one of you personally.” 

Buh-bye.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

