Ammon Bundy Declares He/His Pronouns As Confused Cardboard Reagan Looks On

Ammon Bundy, the guy who engaged in a violent standoff with the federal government in 2016, wants a government job.

This past weekend he announced he is running for Governor of Idaho. But what caught people's attention was his attempt at humor. He began his announcement by "joking" that his pronouns are he/him.

The cardboard cutout of Ronald Reagan in the background appeared as confused by the attempt at "humor" as we are. There was also a cardboard Trump and someone with a "Little Gay King" cape. So he's got those cardboard/red satin endorsements going for him.

Scenes from Boise Idaho Saturday where supporters gathered to watch Ammon Bundy launch his candidacy for governor.



Bundy told the crowd he decided to run while in prison awaiting trial for his 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon



For @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/wqWhitDx1w — Nathan Howard (@SmileItsNathan) June 20, 2021

A few hundred people showed up for free burgers at the event. And it's unclear whether Ammon Bundy is registered (or eligible at this point in his probation) to vote in Idaho.

And there's another problem. As a FELON, Bundy has been banned from entering the Idaho Capitol for two years. So actually going to work might be difficult.

FUN FACT: Ammon Bundy is banned from the Idaho State Capitol. https://t.co/gNtUx6cVZd — Agent Smith (@anonycraig) June 20, 2021

We should ask other Republicans running for office around the country, though. Do you support armed standoffs with federal officers? Is threatening to kill officers of the law okay with you? Because your fellow Second Amendment conservative thinks it's fine, and he's running for Governor of Idaho.