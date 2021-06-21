2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ammon Bundy Declares He/His Pronouns As Confused Cardboard Reagan Looks On

Not making this up. He thinks it's funny.
By Frances Langum
Ammon Bundy Declares He/His Pronouns As Confused Cardboard Reagan Looks On
Image from: Twitter screengrab with question marks added

Ammon Bundy, the guy who engaged in a violent standoff with the federal government in 2016, wants a government job.

This past weekend he announced he is running for Governor of Idaho. But what caught people's attention was his attempt at humor. He began his announcement by "joking" that his pronouns are he/him.

The cardboard cutout of Ronald Reagan in the background appeared as confused by the attempt at "humor" as we are. There was also a cardboard Trump and someone with a "Little Gay King" cape. So he's got those cardboard/red satin endorsements going for him.

A few hundred people showed up for free burgers at the event. And it's unclear whether Ammon Bundy is registered (or eligible at this point in his probation) to vote in Idaho.

And there's another problem. As a FELON, Bundy has been banned from entering the Idaho Capitol for two years. So actually going to work might be difficult.

We should ask other Republicans running for office around the country, though. Do you support armed standoffs with federal officers? Is threatening to kill officers of the law okay with you? Because your fellow Second Amendment conservative thinks it's fine, and he's running for Governor of Idaho.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team