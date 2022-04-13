On this day in 1973 Bob Marley and the Wailers released "Catch a Fire" their first album on Island Records (see above)

First Draft reports that Morning Joe has gone back to doing what it loves best: giving cover to the Far Right

Lawyers, Guns & Money checks up on Conservatism's latest round of hot fantods over Fake Cancel Culture.

Left Jabs offers "A Round of Applause for the Amazon Labor Union".

Attention space nerds! Maybe you'll never make it to the Moon, but NASA is offering to fly your name around La Bella Luna for free!

