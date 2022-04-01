Trump White House: The Dog Must Have Eaten Our Phone Logs!

The press is so used to suspending their critical thinking skills to keep Trump happy.
By Susie MadrakApril 1, 2022

This is just plain embarrassing. News organizations are tying themselves in knots to rationalize Trump's seven-hour phone records gap on Jan. 6th -- while the insurrection was taking place. Via Axios:

On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously unreported detail that may play a role in explaining the incomplete records for a key stretch of time.

Her absence — coupled with the already shambolic state of record-keeping in the Outer Oval — also could complicate efforts to piece those details back together 14 months after that fateful day.

She wasn't missing just for the seven-hour gap. She was missing from the beginning of the day, where there was no gap.

Coming up next on CNN: "The dog ate our phone records!"

