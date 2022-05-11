Fox Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre With Racist Sexist Anti-Gay Smears

On Tuesday's Tucker Carlson's Fox "News" program, Carlson and Charlie Hurt attacked the incoming press secretary being proud she's the first Black gay female press secretary.

I have never seen an incoming press secretary from any administration take this kind of abuse before taking over the job.

Fox News and Republicans despise Jen Psaki because of how effective she is. She's never belligerent or mean-spirited. Psaki even treats Peter Doocy with respect.

Not so with Tuckems and Fox News.

Carlson said, "I feel like we're in for a huge helping of more of the same same."

Hurt agreed and said, "This woman is the purest, lowest distillation of everything that the Biden administration stands for."

He continued, "They are absolutely beside themselves. Watching the hand-off between Jen Psaki and Karine [Jean-Pierre] and her gushing over the fact that she is the first black press secretary and the first out press secretary."

Notice how many times Hurt describes Jean-Pierre as "this woman."

Hurt said so far she's been bad at the podium.

"But this is the thing that sort of gets me about her is that her father was a taxi driver. Have you ever met a taxi driver you did not think was interesting? This woman is not a product of her father who was probably a very interesting guy,"

Sexism much? What's her father got to do with it? Every taxi driver they meet is some sort of Kreskin/Seinfeld? I bet these two never bother talking to a taxi (Uber/Lyft) driver if they ever take one.

Continuing Republicans constant assault on public education, Hurt then made these asinine remarks.

"She's a product of American education today, and this is the kind of dribble that you wind up with. You think, you turn everything into race. You accuse everybody of being a racist, and you peddle conspiracy theories," Hurt opined.

Commenting on the insane state of the Republican party is not peddling conspiracy theories, jackass.

Jean-Pierre's father, a taxi driver, is the father of a Press Secretary for the President of the United States. I'd say that's very interesting and exceptional, Charlie boy.

Jean-Pierre also demonstrates that going to public schools can land you in the White House. Another marvelous feat.

All of Trump press secretaries (and there were many) were not publicly destroyed and humiliated by MSNBC, CNN, and all the mainstream press organizations when they strode up to the podium.

Sean Spicer's first appearance on January 20th, 2017 was marred by him attacking the press and lying for Trump about the number of people attending his inauguration.

It went downhill from there.

Every Trump press secretary got the benefit of the doubt until they were forced to lie, obfuscate, and re-translate many of Trump's despicable actions and statements. It was so bad, Trump canceled all press briefings for months.

And who knew taxi drivers are the most interesting people on the planet, and all right-wing MAGA lovers and have become the bellwether of public school education in America

The segment was tough to watch.