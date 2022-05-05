Psaki Derails Doocy's Obsession With SCOTUS Leak

Peter Doocy is clearly feeling especially smug these days since the SCOTUS draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked. Witness, or hear, rather, the sing-song tone with which he's now asking his questions. Gone are the nasal-drip, whiny, 12-year-old "but WHYYYYYY" demeanor. Here, likely to stay, is the self-satisfied, condescending, "What are you gonna do NOW?" 12-year-old.

Here was his opening shot: "Why did you guys say anything about the leaked draft memo at the Supreme Court?"

Um...what? Psaki was actually unsure how to respond for a change.

"How do you mean?" she asked.

"Well, in the past, you have declined to comment on leaked materials. So, why now?" snarked Doocy, as if he'd caught the White House in some deeply unethical turnaround in communications policy that made zero sense.

"Well, Peter, I think, as you would note and was reported, the Supreme Court confirmed this — this document was accurate, even it was — if it is not the final opinion," she explained, because Doocy needs every detail spelled out with excruciating specificity.

"The President had a statement out before they confirmed that it was real. So, what changed?" he asked, again, because has the killer investigative instincts of Elmer Fudd.

"And in that statement he made clear we don’t know if this is accurate. We don’t know if this document is accurate or the leak is accurate," she explained plainly.

And since Fox's Elmer Fudd never learns how to not shoot himself in the face with his own rifle, he indulged his obsession with the leak.

"And to follow up on a question earlier, do you guys think — does the President think the leaker should be punished?" he asked.

This dude has never taken a civics class, or watched a Schoolhouse Rock video on the three branches of government. The president is NOT SUPPOSED to influence what happens to people who break rules or laws. The president's job is to enforce the laws and rules that exist.

Psaki tried to refocus Peter Fudd on the actual priority at hand.

"Again, that’s up for the Department of Justice and others to determine. What our focus is on is not getting our — distracted — or our eye off the ball of what is most important to people across the country here, which is not the leak, and the story of the leak. It is the fact that women’s healthcare is at risk for millions of people across this country."

Not that Doocy, Elmer Fudd, Fox News, or anyone on the Republican side of anything gives a flying twatwaffle about healthcare for uterus-owners, but at least Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, and most Democrats do.