Bartiromo Whines: Biden's 'Name-calling' Will Make MAGA A 'Dirty Word'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday complained that President Joe Biden is trying to make former President Donald Trump's MAGA slogan a "dirty word."
By DavidMay 15, 2022

During an interview with Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Bartiromo noted that Biden has recently referred to extremist Republicans as "ultra MAGA" followers.

"What happens now?" Bartiromo said. "They are in sync in terms of name-calling on the Republicans, trying to make 'MAGA' and 'Ultra MAGA' a dirty word. Is this their new strategy?"

"I think it's got to be the only strategy they have is deflection," Hagerty replied. "The world is a more dangerous place thanks to Joe Biden. And what does he do? Blame Americans."

