Can Russia do anything right these days? Apparently not. One thing they could do though is leave Ukraine and never come back.

Source: Newsweek

On Victory Day, Russia's Channel One aired the traditional concert that closes annual celebrations of the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany. But the otherwise somber ceremony was interrupted by the bizarre appearance on stage of the most famous criminal couple in American history.

In the background of the stage filled with costume-wearing actors holding red Soviet flags, old black and white pictures of smiling Russian couples flipped through a screen, adding nostalgia and gravity to the sentimental voice of the singer on stage.

Until all of a sudden, perfectly hidden between the series of images from the past, a photo of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow appears on the screen.