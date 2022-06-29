Baykar Donates Drones Ukrainians Wanted To Buy After Crowdfunding

Baykar company announced that they donate to Ukraine three Bayraktar TB2 drones, free of charge. The Bayraktar became famous in Ukraine after a silly but catchy song written and composed by Ukrainian soldier Taras Borovok became popular.

Source: Reuters

ISTANBUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Turkish defence firm Baykar said on Monday it would donate three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine, after a crowdfunding campaign there raised enough funds to buy "several" of the Bayraktar TB2 model.

The TB2 has been hugely popular in Ukraine, where it helped destroy Russian artillery systems and armoured vehicles. It even became the subject of a patriotic expletive-strewn hit song in Ukraine that mocked Russian troops, with the chorus "Bayraktar, Bayraktar".

Baykar said the crowdfunding campaign in Ukraine had reached the milestone in a few days and that business leaders as well ordinary people contributed to the fund.

"Baykar will not accept payment for the TB2s, and will send three UAVs free of charge to the Ukrainian war front," the company said in a statement.

"We ask that raised funds be remitted instead to the struggling people of Ukraine," it said.