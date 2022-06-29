Carl Bernstein: Hutchinson Gave 'A Picture Of A Mad King'

Tuesday's under-oath testimony painted Trump as "the mad king" who wanted to burn down King's Landing after losing power.
By John AmatoJune 29, 2022

After Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive testimony Wednesday, legendary Watergate reporter and CNN analyst Carl Bernstein likened Trump to a mad king.

Anderson Cooper asked for Bernstein's thoughts.

"[Hutchinson] gave the picture of a Mad King, that's what the picture she drew was," Bernstein said.

He continued, "Also, the whole idea is now absolutely confirmed, proven [Trump] is a criminal and a seditious president of the United States."

Bernstein said, "There is now both a legal, moral and political case in which Donald Trump is now in a total box, including with his supporters, who have gone along with his criminality."

Whether Carl was describing the Madness of King George or the Aerys, the Mad King from Game of Thrones who wanted to burn down all of King's Landing and its people, you get the picture.

Of course, people have been correctly calling Trump a "mad king" for a long time. But yesterday, we got a number of clear illustrations under oath.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue