Bernstein: 'Delusional, Dangerous, Seditious' Trump Needs A 'Constitutional Straitjacket'

"The gravest danger to the United States and our national security interests have been the President of the United States himself." -- Veteran journalist and Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago
One of the overriding questions I see every day is a simple one: Is Donald Trump worse than Richard Nixon?

The answer to that question from my viewpoint, having watched all the hearings and lived through the era is a firm YES. Richard Nixon's crimes were child's play compared to Trump's, but don't believe me, believe Carl Bernstein, one of the two reporters who broke the Watergate story.

Here's what he had to say about Trump: "President Trump is delusional, dangerous, and he needs to be put in a constitutional straitjacket so he can do no further damage to the interests of the United states and its people."

That seems pretty straightforward to me, and since there wasn't a horde of cosplaying wingers bashing their way into the Capitol to "take it back" in the name of Nixon's crimes, it's also accurate.

Bernstein ticked off all the ways Trump is dangerous, from the hundreds of thousands of deaths from the coronavirus from his "homicidal negligence."

He then turned to Trump's final days, describing them as "more sedition."

"That's what this is about. The President of the United States willing to undermine the interests of the United States through sedition," he stressed. "Nothing a president has ever done."

After some discussion of what Nixon did, Brianna Keilar did a review of Trump's final days in office before asking the obvious question: " In the end, does it surprise you how the president outdid himself with how he's ending here? "

"No," Bernstein replied. "The only surprise is that finally what he has done has been so heinous and so shameful and so, well, undermining the interests of the United States through sedition and worse. Close to treasonous, if you really look at it and it's up to others to define what is treason and what is not, with the whole idea any President of the United States would come close to treason, and be outright seditious. That's a little hard to have imagined."

Gosh, ya think? Watch to the end to see him slap Republican leadership around. The only thing missing is the billionaires and religious zealots who have been stirred up for the last 4 years and inspired to violence.

