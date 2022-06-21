Fact Checkers Confirm 'Jen Psaki' Tweets Were Parody

Somehow, thousands of Twitter users failed to see that tweets labelled "Parody by Back Rub" were in fact parody, most just assuming that tweets purporting to be from the former White House Press Secretary that there was so much truth in them (Trump was wearing kneepads when he visited the Kremlin, and that Trump is too fat to ride a bicycle) that they must be true too.

Reuters did a fact check, here, as well as Snopes, here.

Source: Reuters

Two fabricated tweets created by a satire account purporting to have been sent by the former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has duped users online. The falsified tweets were supposedly sent on June 18, 2022. The screenshots show an image of Psaki on the top left corner, sent via a Twitter account with the handle @Psaki. One fabricated tweet reads: “President Biden might need kneepads for riding his bike, but the last guy needed kneepads for visiting the Kremlin”. The second tweet says: “Yes, president Biden fell on his bike. To Donald Trump: a bike is something you ride when you have physical strength to lift your own knees.” One user shared the screenshot with the caption: “Daayum ... Jen is hittin' long balls outta the park!!”

Jen Psaki's MSNBC show is going to be the highest rated ever 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kGkXAcf4v2 — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 18, 2022

Jen Psaki on Biden's bike fall 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dX9EVbtP5g — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 18, 2022

More than a few were fooled.

Daayum ... Jen is hittin' long balls outta the park!! pic.twitter.com/fWaqOrfP3Y — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) June 19, 2022

But Jen Psaki herself set the record straight.