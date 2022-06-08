Fox News Host Attacks McConaughey As A Hollywood Elitist

Only conservative actors are allowed to have opinions on Fox News.
By John AmatoJune 8, 2022

Actor Matthew McConaughey gave an impassioned speech on Tuesday to promote some common sense gun control measures since he is a native of Uvalde.

As soon as he finished, Fox News host Sandra Smith made very odd and condescending remarks.

Smith outlined some of the measures McConaughey was promoting and then she said, "Really interesting to hear him say there, someone from Hollywood calling to restore our family values in the wake of that mass shooting at that elementary school in Texas.”

Smith's flat intonation made clear what she was going for.

After a remark like that, almost any other Fox News pundit would have followed up her crude statement and jumped down McConaughey's throat, bashing him as an elitist who needs to shut up, etc.

However, John Roberts turned the statement around when he praised McConaughey's passionate speech.

Roberts said, “Real impassioned plea there, and I think the best presentation we've seen from that podium in an awfully long time. He is part of Hollywood, but a Texas native, Uvalde native, very down to earth guy.” Great save, John Roberts. Sandra Smith could have gone down in online flames for that one.

Of course Roberts described him as a kind of salt of the earth kind of American.

Only conservative actors are allowed to offer opinions on Fox News, after all.

