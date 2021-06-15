Fox News Slobbers Over Putin

Fox News' America Reports did a full segment denouncing Boris Yeltsin's reign as the Kremlin's drunken embarrassment to Russia, before hailing the rise of a very buff Vladimir Putin.

After insanely glorifying Putin as a "popular leader" who consolidated his power until the year 2036, host John Roberts came back and made the most ridiculous fan boy remarks.

"Can you imagine Sandra, Boris Yeltsin on horseback without a shirt on," Roberts grinned.

Sandra Smith laughed.

"Not a pretty picture," he said.

We know Traitor Trump loves strongman autocratic leaders who murder their rivals and imprison journalists, but this was just embarrassing.

Putin looks good with the shirt off, John? So that negates him poisoning and murdering anyone he wants. As long as Vlad sports the manly bare chest, he can do whatever he wants. That is, if you're Fox News.

Gross.