Fox News Flips Out Over Biden Not Dancing To Their Tune

While the country is still suffering through a pandemic and trying to mass-produce and implement enough vaccines to protect the entire United States population, Fox News is furious that President Biden hasn't held a full press briefing yet.

Sandra Smith claimed the Biden administration lacks transparency because he hasn't held a full press conference in the first 43 days. Fox News is more interested in his press availability than the crises facing the country right now.

Correspondent Kristin Fisher explained that we are getting daily press briefings and Joe Biden has answered questions many times since he took office.

"He has taken a few shouted questions -- very different than a formal news conference with the entire White House Press Corps," Fisher ceded.

Again, we are still in the throes of a pandemic.

Smith then put up a graphic to show when Bush, Obama, and Trump gave their first pressers but failed to mention that none of them had to deal with a pandemic, economic crisis, racial tension, and more.



Fox News and the entire right-wing media complex are once again trying to paint President Biden with a diminished mental capacity, falsely claiming he is not actually running the country.

Yet, President Biden is somehow competent enough to call out Texas Governor Abbott for his neanderthal thinking when he dropped mask mandates in Texas, sparking the GOP snowflakes to whine incessantly at his (true) words.

Qonservatives tried this tactic all through 2019 and 2020 and Biden still destroyed Trump in all three debates as well as in the voting booth by 7 million votes. Fox News just wants a chance to toss out some more questions about "cancel culture" while ignoring the real progress being made. It's evil.