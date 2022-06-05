GOP Rep. Says Impeaching Trump Was 'The Conservative Vote'

GOP Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) said that his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump was a "conservative vote."

During an interview with ABC's This Week program, Rice defended his impeachment vote and said he "would do it again tomorrow."

ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl reminded Rice that Trump held a rally in his "backyard" after he voted for impeachment.

"He said you're a disaster," the correspondent recalled.

"If I am a disaster and a total fool and I voted with him 169 out of 190 times, what does that make him?" Rice smiled. "Right? I'm taking his lead. But I said at the time, he's a narcissist and he's driven by attention and he's driven by revenge."

"Why are there so few Republicans like you?" Karl wondered.

"It's really interesting to hear people call me a RINO," Rice replied. "Defending the Constitution is the bedrock of the Republican platform, right? Defend the Constitution and that's what I did. That was the conservative vote."

"Impeachment was the conservative vote," Karl emphasized.

"Absolutely!" Rice exclaimed. "It was the conservative vote. There's no question in my mind."

Rice said that he would consider supporting Trump for president again if he apologizes for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

"If he came out and said, 'I'm sorry, I made a huge mistake on Jan. 6.' Then I might consider it," he explained.

Watch the video below from ABC.