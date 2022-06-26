'Meet Larry Who Just AirDropped A Whole Flight Photos Of His Peepee'

That was the title of a viral TikTok video about a man who airdropped a NSFW photo of his penis to an entire plane.
By Ed ScarceJune 26, 2022

In a follow-up, we're informed that Larry was met by the FBI and "will be spending the weekend in whatever airport jail looks like."

Source: Popcrush

In a viral TikTok, a man named Lawrence "Larry" Martin was called out on a flight for AirDropping a NSFW photo to the entire plane.

The caption reads: "Meet Larry who just AirDropped a whole flight photos of his peepee."

Luckily, the poster saw him in the act and called him out on it.

When a flight attendant asked, "Why are you doing that?" the man replied, "Just having a little fun."

Yuck.

The person recording then added, "It's sexual harassment," to which the flight attendant agreed.

