In a follow-up, we're informed that Larry was met by the FBI and "will be spending the weekend in whatever airport jail looks like."

Source: Popcrush

In a viral TikTok, a man named Lawrence "Larry" Martin was called out on a flight for AirDropping a NSFW photo to the entire plane.

The caption reads: "Meet Larry who just AirDropped a whole flight photos of his peepee."

Luckily, the poster saw him in the act and called him out on it.

When a flight attendant asked, "Why are you doing that?" the man replied, "Just having a little fun."

Yuck.

The person recording then added, "It's sexual harassment," to which the flight attendant agreed.