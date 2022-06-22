New Evidence Makes At Least One More Jan. 6th Hearing Likely

“Every day, new stuff is coming out,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said.
By Susie MadrakJune 22, 2022

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will add at least one more hearing, and committee members are considering holding even more hearings beyond that, multiple sources told TIME.

But since the first hearing on June 9, which garnered almost 20 million viewers, the committee has accrued more information relevant to its findings. “Every day, new stuff is coming out,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland and a member of the panel, told TIME last week after the third hearing.

The new information is a major reason why the committee has begun to consider more hearings, according to people familiar with the matter but not authorized to speak publicly. The proceedings have been the culmination of 10 months of investigatory work, including the collection of more than 130,000 documents and testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses.

Yet the dramatic revelations that have surfaced in each hearing thus far have inspired more people to seek out the committee. “We continue to receive information via our tip line,” a Jan. 6 committee aide says. “This is an ongoing investigation. We continue to take on new evidence every day.” Last week, the committee sent a letter to Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, requesting she testify before the committee, after more communications surfaced between her and John Eastman. Eastman, a lawyer, was the architect of Trump’s scheme to nullify Joe Biden’s election victory. On Thursday, the panel showed evidence that he told the president two days before Jan. 6 that his plan was illegal and sought a pardon from Trump in the days after the storming of the Capitol.

You don't say! Hearings may extend even further into the summer, even closer to the start of the midterms? Sounds good to me!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue