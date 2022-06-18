Congresswomen: Two GOPers Were Giving Jan. 5thTours

Huh. Isn't that interesting? At least two Democratic congresswomen saw them.
By Susie MadrakJune 18, 2022

Whattaya know, looks like Barry Loudermilk was lying. Rep. Debbie Dingell saw him giving more than one Capitol tour on Jan. 5th -- because she complained to Capitol police that they weren't wearing masks! Via MSNBC:

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joined Andrea Mitchell to share her account of seeing Representative Barry Loudermilk giving tours of the Capitol “the day before the certification was going to take place,” January 6.

“There was a whole group of visitors. We weren't even supposed to have visitors inside of the complex,” due to pandemic restrictions. “They weren't wearing masks and I was irritated enough that went over and complained to the police,” Dingell recalls.

“There were tours and I was a witness to more than one.”

But wait, there's more! Rep. Mikie Sherill said all along she saw Republicans leading tours the day before: Loudermilk, and Illinois congressman Rodney Davis. She told Rachel Maddow all about it Thursday night:

Sure looks like Loudermilk and Davis have some seditious 'splaining to do!

