Jan. 6th Committee Ready To Allow DoJ Access To Their Work

Rep. Bennie Thompson said yesterday that the Jan. 6th committee has "started producing information" for the Department of Justice relevant to its request for transcripts of interviews the committee has conducted. Via CNN:

"Thompson said the request from the department was to look at the committee's transcripts and 'that's the spirit in which we plan to work with them.' In May, the Justice Department asked the committee to hand over transcripts of the panel's witness depositions as part of its investigation. The committee did not initially agree to the request because members felt protective of its work. But over time, the committee warmed up to developing a process with the department.

Last month, Thompson said the committee was hoping to establish a procedure with the DOJ at some point in July, once it finished its hearings, to help the department with its investigation. "We are moving forward," Thompson said at the time when asked to characterize the talks. "We will probably do something in the month of July, but it probably will not be before we complete the hearings. We'll establish a procedure to look at some of the material."

Asked then if the committee would share its interview transcripts, the Mississippi Democrat said, "No, it won't be a shared transcript. We will keep the documents, you know they are our product. Now if they want to come and have an opportunity to sit and review them and that kind of thing, I think we can work that out." Thompson said at the time that the panel would not start the process until July because "what we are trying to do right now is work through the hearings. And it's anticipated if we can complete the hearings, that will free up staff and other things to accommodate that request." The committee on Tuesday held its seventh hearing since the public events began last month.