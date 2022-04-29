HERE WE GO: Jan. 6th Committee's Public Hearings To Start June 9

The Jan. 6 committee will hold at least eight public hearings in June. The chairman of the committee telling NBC News they will be reaching out to GOP senators for interviews “soon.”
By Susie MadrakApril 29, 2022

The House committee investigating January 6th plans to hold eight public hearings in the month of June after wrapping up depositions in May, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said yesterday. Just in time for the midterms! Via CBS News:

"We'll tell the story about what happened," Thompson said. "We will use a combination of witnesses, exhibits, things that we have through the tens of thousands of exhibits we've [...] looked at, as well as the hundreds of witnesses we deposed or just talked to in general."

The committee previously held a hearing in July 2021 that featured testimony from police officers who helped defend the Capitol from the mob on January 6, 2021. According to Thompson, the eight remaining hearings will be spread out during the daytime and in primetime. Thompson said the first hearing will be held June 9.

[...] Committee member Jamie Raskin told CBS News' "Red & Blue" that "eight is a lot of hearings," pointing out that most subjects before Congress get one or maybe two hearings. Raskin said the committee divided it up into chapters "that will allow for the unfolding of the narrative."

The committee will release a full report in early fall.

