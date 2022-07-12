Ukraine Destroying Russian Targets With US-donated HIMARS Missiles

Dramatic footage shows a fireball eruption and mushroom cloud in Novaya Kakhovka in the occupied Kherson region. Yet another Russian General was also killed.
By Ed ScarceJuly 12, 2022

Ukraine is now picking off high-value Russian targets one by one, thanks to the U.S. donated HIMARS missile systems now being incorporated into Ukraine's forces. Russian air defense seems incapable of stopping the hypersonic missiles. Pretty impressive, considering Ukraine only has nine such systems at the moment, but with calls for up to sixty to greatly shorten this war. And yet another Russian General was killed in the attack, as well as at least two Colonels. More of them have died for Putin's war than at any time since World War II.

Source: Daily Mail

Ukraine has blitzed a Russian ammunition depot using US-donated HIMARS missiles, sending the warehouse into a huge fireball in the latest hammer blow to Putin's war campaign.

At least seven people were killed in the deadly strikes, including Chief of Staff for the 22nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major General Artem Nasbulin, another high-profile Kremlin casualty.

Dramatic footage shows a fireball eruption and mushroom cloud in Novaya Kakhovka in the occupied Kherson region after the rockets blasted into the depot where saltpeter is stored for fertiliser and explosives.

Russia has acknowledged the strikes, with Vladimir Leontyev, an appointee of the military-civilian administration of the occupying forces, saying it was carried out was by HIMARS missiles, with dozens injured.
....
In footage released by Ukraine, the US-donated High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems - which can hit targets up to 50 miles away - can be seen striking near Nova Kakhovka power plant.

A Russian military analyst laments their failure to stop them.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue