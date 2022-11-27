'So Gross': Meghan McCain Slams Kari Lake's Election Denials

Former television host Meghan McCain blasted failed Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake (R) on Sunday over an ongoing family feud and for denying the outcome of the 2022 election for governor.
By David EdwardsNovember 27, 2022

Former television host Meghan McCain blasted failed Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake (R) on Sunday over an ongoing family feud and for denying the outcome of the 2022 election for governor.

"She made it so personal," McCain told Fox News host Howard Kurtz. "She has attacked my mother, my brother, my dad, me. I mean, it made it wildly personal. Things I don't want to repeat on your show because it's so gross."

"I would love for anyone to run for office as a Republican and not just crap all over my family," she added. "They keep losing. My dad (Sen. John McCain) is the last Republican to win a general election on a national level in Arizona. Arizona is now blue!"

McCain said that denying the outcome of elections was "a completely losing path for Republicans moving forward."

"Before the election, it was something people thought [Lake] would do if she ended up losing so I'm certainly not surprised," McCain concluded. "And again, if she has evidence, go ahead and show us."

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue