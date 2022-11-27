'So Gross': Meghan McCain Slams Kari Lake's Election Denials

Former television host Meghan McCain blasted failed Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake (R) on Sunday over an ongoing family feud and for denying the outcome of the 2022 election for governor.

"She made it so personal," McCain told Fox News host Howard Kurtz. "She has attacked my mother, my brother, my dad, me. I mean, it made it wildly personal. Things I don't want to repeat on your show because it's so gross."

"I would love for anyone to run for office as a Republican and not just crap all over my family," she added. "They keep losing. My dad (Sen. John McCain) is the last Republican to win a general election on a national level in Arizona. Arizona is now blue!"

McCain said that denying the outcome of elections was "a completely losing path for Republicans moving forward."

"Before the election, it was something people thought [Lake] would do if she ended up losing so I'm certainly not surprised," McCain concluded. "And again, if she has evidence, go ahead and show us."