The Daily Show Looks At Atlanta's Controversial 'Cop City'

The Daily Show explains what's happening with protests in Atlanta over the project called "Cop City" that will destroy the Weelaunee Forest. A protester was recently shot and killed by police, who claim the activist fired first. Protesters are demanding to see some kind of footage to see what really happened, but police claim that despite assorted agencies that were there, there isn't any.

Oh, and the police warrants designate protesters as "Domestic Violent Extremists." (DHS say they don't even have such a classification.) And so on.

“Here we see the stakes of Cop City: Resistance that destroys property is terrorism, while state action emerging from an undemocratic merger of corporate power and police interests that kills an actual human being is counterterrorism.” @attackerman https://t.co/Zm5fxhyPcb — Matt Browner Hamlin (@mattkbh) January 26, 2023

This is a good piece that puts the Altlanta "Cop City" controversy in context -- something you're unlikely to see in U.S.-owned media https://t.co/OZNviUtWUK — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) January 22, 2023

people in atlanta did literally everything in their power to stop cop city the "right" way. countless hours spent canvassing, testifying at public meetings, calling in to public comment, liaising w elected officials, sending open records requests, etc. they were summarily ignored — Hannah Riley (@hannahcrileyy) January 22, 2023