The Daily Show Looks At Atlanta's Controversial 'Cop City'

Roy Wood Jr. explains the protests over a police training facility in Atlanta.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 26, 2023

The Daily Show explains what's happening with protests in Atlanta over the project called "Cop City" that will destroy the Weelaunee Forest. A protester was recently shot and killed by police, who claim the activist fired first. Protesters are demanding to see some kind of footage to see what really happened, but police claim that despite assorted agencies that were there, there isn't any.

Oh, and the police warrants designate protesters as "Domestic Violent Extremists." (DHS say they don't even have such a classification.) And so on.

