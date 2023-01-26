Trump: Facebook Is Reactivating Me, Your Favorite President's Account

While Donald Trump's Truth Social platform continues to hemorrhage money, his accounts on Instagram and Facebook are being reactivated. That might not be good for Truth Social, where his supporters gather to read the one-term President's posts. Well, they do more than that. They call liberals cucks and sluts. It's that kind of a place that has little to no moderation.

Trump's accounts, which Meta suspended after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, will be reinstated "in the coming weeks" and come with "new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses," according to NBC News.

"FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since "deplatforming" your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account," Trump wrote, "Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution! THANK YOU TO TRUTH SOCIAL FOR DOING SUCH AN INCREDIBLE JOB. YOUR GROWTH IS OUTSTANDING, AND FUTURE IUNLIMITED!!!"

Via NBC News:

Those guardrails will include "heightened penalties for repeat offenses — penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol. In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation," Clegg said on the company's website.

He will gin up his base against his targets again, right? He won't be able to stop himself. And his targets will include judges and prosecutors. Does Meta really think that the former President has learned his lesson? Trump is like an arsonist who burns a place to the ground, then takes shelter in a bunker, only to come out and blame the people that were burned. This won't go down well.